United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Fire Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

United Fire Group stock opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $742.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.02.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,604,554.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Green bought 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $50,958.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,205 shares in the company, valued at $119,043.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in United Fire Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 134,553 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Fire Group by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Fire Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after purchasing an additional 40,135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in United Fire Group by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Fire Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Fire Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

