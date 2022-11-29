UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lifted by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $76,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 814.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.2 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $6.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $525.70. The company had a trading volume of 42,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $439.22 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $524.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.94.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.