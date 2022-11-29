UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $8.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $523.70. The company had a trading volume of 28,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,920. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $439.22 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $524.70 and its 200-day moving average is $516.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.