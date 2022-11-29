Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 86,802 shares.The stock last traded at $18.58 and had previously closed at $18.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.64 million, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 87,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 440,567 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 377,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.