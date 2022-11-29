USD Coin (USDC) Price Down 0% This Week

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion and approximately $3.18 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002271 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.91 or 0.07441079 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00496875 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,948.87 or 0.30222302 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,945,727,078 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
