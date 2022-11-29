USDX [Kava] (USDX) Reaches One Day Volume of $258,484.51

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00005222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $99.07 million and approximately $258,484.51 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,006.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.00671230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00250330 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00055686 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00060499 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001274 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.888392 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $240,350.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

