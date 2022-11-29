Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 7,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,217,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Vacasa Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $670.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $412.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $1,167,382.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,592.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

