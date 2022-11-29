Vai (VAI) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Vai (VAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Vai has a market cap of $55.94 million and approximately $2,987.74 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00005907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.05 or 0.07022220 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00497045 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.19 or 0.30237354 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

