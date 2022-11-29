Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.15. 835,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 38,534,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Vale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 512,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 89,090 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,377,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vale by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Vale by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vale by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.