Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.70. 9 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Valhi by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Valhi by 644.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Valhi by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valhi by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

