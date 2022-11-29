VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,340 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $233,726,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,856,000 after buying an additional 218,099 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after buying an additional 4,062,400 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,189,000 after buying an additional 1,893,201 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

GDX opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.