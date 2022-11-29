Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 17,376 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Insight Inv LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 294,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,377 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 10,318 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TJX opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

