Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 625 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CME Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,395,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,614,000 after purchasing an additional 205,733 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of CME Group by 87.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. Seeyond raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.58 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

