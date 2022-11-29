Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 6,424 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 93,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,620,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,773,000 after buying an additional 191,579 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 221,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 91.1% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

NYSE SCHW opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

