Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 2,027 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.92.

NYSE NOC opened at $524.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $508.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.98. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.91 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

