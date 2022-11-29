Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 6,264 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 210.1% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE A opened at $152.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,326 shares of company stock valued at $26,474,537 in the last three months.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.