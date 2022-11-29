Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medtronic Trading Down 3.8 %

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.24. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.84 and a 52 week high of $114.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.