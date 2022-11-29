Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

