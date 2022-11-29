Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.34. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.58 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

