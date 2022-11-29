Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 179.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after acquiring an additional 728,857 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 1,186.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after acquiring an additional 716,921 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Paychex by 614.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 557,825 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average is $120.55. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

