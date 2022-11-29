Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.05.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $262.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

