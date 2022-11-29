Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

GD opened at $250.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.47. The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

