Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $410.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

