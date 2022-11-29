Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 12,782 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $65.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

