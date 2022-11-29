Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 5,126 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.28.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $374.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.19 and a 200-day moving average of $338.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

