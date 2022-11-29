Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 5,222 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589,293 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,698,000 after purchasing an additional 389,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after purchasing an additional 349,470 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,171.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 205,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 837,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,134,000 after purchasing an additional 198,410 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $162.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day moving average is $161.06. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

