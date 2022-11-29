Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Down 2.2%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $161.71 and last traded at $161.91. Approximately 10,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 22,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.57.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Stock Down 2.2 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.06.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund
