Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Down 2.2%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $161.71 and last traded at $161.91. Approximately 10,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 22,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.57.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.06.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTWG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,431,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 176,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter.

