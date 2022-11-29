Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 414 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 428.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 93,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,412. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

