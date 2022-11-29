Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 414 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 428.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.
NiSource Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 93,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,412. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About NiSource
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NiSource (NI)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.