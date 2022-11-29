Vantage Consulting Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $115.93. The stock had a trading volume of 60,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,894. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.40. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $117.29.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.



