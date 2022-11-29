Vantage Consulting Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in PVH were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 1,770.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 311,570 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PVH by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 600,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 27,019 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PVH by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 36.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth approximately $666,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of PVH stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH Cuts Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. PVH’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PVH to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.