Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $279,000 Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 276.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.53. 85,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,852,216. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,492 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,265. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.