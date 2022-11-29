Vantage Consulting Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,907,000 after purchasing an additional 728,412 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $117.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,378. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

