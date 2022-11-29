Vantage Consulting Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 27.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,372,674 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $102,934,000 after acquiring an additional 228,218 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,670 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,328,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Tapestry by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,416 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TPR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 63,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $44.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

