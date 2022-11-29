Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 530 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.38.

NYSE:COF traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.68. 20,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average is $106.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

