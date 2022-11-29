Vantage Consulting Group Inc Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 100,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 106.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,284,000 after purchasing an additional 127,259 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 89.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.0 %

KMB traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,840. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

