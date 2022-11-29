Varde Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 57,534 Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Varde Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,534 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000. Century Communities comprises approximately 0.7% of Varde Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Varde Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Century Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Century Communities by 10.6% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Century Communities by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.19. 2,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,265. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 4.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

