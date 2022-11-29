Velas Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.33 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $53.33 million and approximately $774,153.56 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00075689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00061716 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00023930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,382,069,441 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

