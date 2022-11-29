Venus BUSD Market Capitalization Hits $58.60 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $58.60 million and $26.33 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02174394 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $35,052,287.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

