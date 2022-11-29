Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $58.57 million and approximately $25.43 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02174394 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $35,052,287.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

