Verasity (VRA) Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $28.87 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006081 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001269 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013406 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.