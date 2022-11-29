Veritaseum (VERI) Market Capitalization Tops $131.05 Million

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $131.05 million and approximately $34,540.39 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for approximately $60.96 or 0.00360582 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

