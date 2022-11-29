Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Down to $3.74

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.65. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 457 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EVTL. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace ( NYSE:EVTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

