Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Via Renewables has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of VIA stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Via Renewables by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Via Renewables by 1,109.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Via Renewables by 38.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Via Renewables during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Via Renewables in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Via Renewables

(Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.