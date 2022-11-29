VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 588.9% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

CID stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000.

