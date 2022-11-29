VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 588.9% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
CID stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th.
