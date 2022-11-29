VIDT Datalink Tops One Day Trading Volume of $185,410.22 (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $32.92 million and approximately $185,410.22 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

