Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 12,629 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sysco by 136.4% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.29. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

