Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,573 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,573 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 66.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 100.6% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Target by 9.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Target by 32.1% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,075 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

