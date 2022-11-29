Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 10,733 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 106.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.1 %

BX traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,069. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.11. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

