Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys New Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 658,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after buying an additional 83,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after buying an additional 24,495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $1,015,111.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at $56,730,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.10. 2,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $253.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.