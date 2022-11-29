Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 45,288 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 682,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,493,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,245,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. 20,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.56%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

